Start Times for 2026 Home Games Announced

Published on October 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Travelers announced start times for their 2026 home games today. Opening Night from CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for Tuesday, April 7, and will have a 6:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. The full game schedule was released last month.

The standard home game times for the season remain similar to what has been used in previous years. Tuesday through Thursday night games will generally begin at 6:35 p.m. with Friday night games starting at 7:05 p.m. Most Saturday contests will have a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, while Sunday home games will generally be played in the afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

There are a few exceptions to the standard game times starting with the home opener and Tuesday, May 5, which will both begin at 6:05 p.m. Three weekday day games with morning start times of 11:05 a.m. are set for April 8, April 21, and May 6.

A pair of late afternoon Saturday starts are also set for April 25 and May 9, at 4:05 p.m., while Saturday, May 23, will have 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Two Sunday night games are also scheduled with a 6:05 p.m. start on May 24, and a 5:35 p.m. start time for the final home game of the regular season on September 6.

A complete 2026 schedule with home game times can be found as a printable PDF and a scrollable list on Travs.com.

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club will celebrate 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026, with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 7. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.