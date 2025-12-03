Travs to Celebrate 125th Anniversary in 2026

December 3, 2025

The Arkansas Travelers enter a milestone season in 2026, denoting the 125th anniversary of the club's first season in 1901. A special logo, uniforms, and promotions will be used throughout the year to mark the celebration.

The commemorative 125 logo features the diamond from the state flag signifying the Travelers as Arkansas' team. The six stars on the logo have dual meaning. One is for the six decades (60 years) that the club has spent as members of the Texas League, ranking as the longest continuous members of the circuit. The six stars also represent the number of former Travelers enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame; Tris Speaker (1937), Bill Dickey (1954), Travis Jackson (1982), Fergie Jenkins (1991), Jim Bunning (1996) and Dick Allen (2025).

On the field, the team will wear a special home jersey and cap for the 2026 season only. The white jersey features a vintage "Travelers" script that was used on signage, merchandise, and marketing materials in the 1960s-70s. This will be the first time it appears on a uniform. The black cap includes gold thread in the club's familiar "A-horse" logo and features the commemorative 125th logo on the side. The anniversary uniforms will be worn for most home games during the 2026 season beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 7.

"125 Years" merchandise including replica jerseys and caps, t-shirts and outerwear are now available online. Additional items will be available in person at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park and online at a later date. Specific promotions involving the anniversary will also be announced at a later date.

A complete 2026 schedule with home game times can be found as a printable PDF and a scrollable list on Travs.com.

A full promotional schedule for all home games will be released at a later date. All game dates and times are subject to change.

