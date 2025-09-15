Travs Run Past Drillers for Season Ending Win

September 14, 2025

Tulsa, OK - The Arkansas Travelers stole 10 bases and knocked off the Tulsa Drillers in the final game of the 2025 season, 7-1 on Sunday night. Bill Knight led the steal parade with four and scored two runs. Colt Emerson and Josh Hood each had three hits on the night with Hood blasting his 12th homer of the year. Jurrangelo Cijntje worked four scoreless innings to start the game with Jason Ruffcorn taking the win out of the bullpen with two perfect innings to close the contest.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored twice in the first on a two out throwing error and never trailed on the night.

* The Travs seemingly put the game away with three runs in the eighth inning. Knight and Jared Sundstrom had RBI hits and then Knight scored on the back end of a second/home double steal.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Josh Hood: 3-5, run, 2B, HR, RBI

* SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas stole three bases in the first inning to secure a new franchise record for stolen bases in a single season. They finished the year with 250. The 10 steals in the game were the most by any Texas League team in at least 20 years.

* Knight pilfered four bags and ended the year in a tie for the TL steals crown with Tulsa's Taylor Young.

The 2025 season is over for the Travelers. The 2026 season begins on Thursday, April 2 at Midland.







