Wind Surge Season Ends in Defeat at the Hands of the Hooks

September 14, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Ben Ross hit a three-run home run in an 8-5 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. The Wind Surge 2025 season comes to an end, as they needed to win this game and for Tulsa to lose tonight to the Arkansas Travelers in order to clinch a playoff berth.

Jake Rucker and Jose Salas each connected on RBI singles to right field to give Wichita a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Tommy Sacco Jr. cut the lead to one on a knock of his own to left that brought home Luis Baez in the home half of the frame.

Corpus Christi put up five runs across the bottom halves of the third and fourth innings on seven total hits. Garret Guillemette's run-scoring single and a two-RBI double to right center by Will Bush were the big hits in the third. Baez brought in two more on a base hit to center field in the fourth to make the score 6-5 Hooks.

After Jaylen Nowlin struck out three over one and one-third innings of work, Corpus Christi added on two more runs in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Reylin Perez and an RBI single from Orlando Martinez to put the final touches on an eventual 8-5 final score.

Sam Armstrong is saddled with the loss and finishes 3-2 with the Wind Surge. Over three and two-thirds innings, he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita finishes the 2025 season at an overall 76-62 record. The 76 wins are the second-most in a single season in franchise history (78, 2022).

The Wind Surge score the most runs by a Texas League team in 2025 (723).

Hendry Mendez, Ben Ross, Jake Rucker, and Jose Salas all record multiple hits.

Maddux Houghton, Hendry Mendez, and Ben Ross all steal one base.

Wichita begins the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on April 2 versus the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

