Four Wind Surge Players Named to Texas League All Star Team

Published on September 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star team for the Double-A classification in Major League Baseball's player development system. The Wichita Wind Surge were well represented earning four spots on the Texas League Team.

Kala'i Rosario, Kyler Fedko, Kaelen Culpepper, and Pierson Ohl all earned spots on the all-star team. The four spots on the all-star team tie Springfield for the most of any team in the league. The four spots also are the most earned by the Wind Surge in their five year history. The team had three All-Stars in 2024.

Kala'i Rosario spent the full season with the Wind Surge playing in a team-high 130 games, batting .256 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. He was named as a Texas League All Star Outfielder. The 23-year-old led the Texas League in home runs (25), RBI (83), runs (92) doubles (30), total bases (242), extra base hits (60), and was third in the league in hits (127), second in slugging and OPS. Rosario set new season franchise records for home runs and RBI in a season. He also became the second player in club history to hit for the cycle in a game.

Kyler Fedko was named Texas League All-Star Designated Hitter. The 26-year-old spent 88 games with the Wind Surge and played the final two months at Class AAA St. Paul. Fedko finished second in the league with 20 home runs and led the league in slugging and OPS. He became the first Wind Surge player to have a 20-20 season, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

Kaelen Culpepper was named Texas League All-Star utility player. The 22-year-old was the Minnesota Twins first round pick in 2024 from Kansas State University. He spent the first half of the season in Class A Cedar Rapids and led the Kernels to the first half division title. Culpepper played in 59 games with Wichita batting .285 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI.

Pierson Ohl was named a Texas League All-Star reliever. The 26-year-old Ohl pitched in just 13 games with the Wind Surge and had a record of four wins and a one loss with a 2.08 ERA in 39 innings. He dealt 46 strikeouts and opponents batted .209. Ohl played at three levels this season pitching at Class AAA St Paul and made his Major League debut with the Twins in July.

The Wind Surge open the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on Thursday April 2nd vs the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals).







