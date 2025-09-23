Santa Named Texas League All-Star
Published on September 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros right-handed pitching prospect Alimber Santa is a 2025 Texas League All-Star, Minor League Baseball announced today.
Santa, promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land at the end of July, went 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA & 1.02 WHIP in 31 games from the Corpus Christi bullpen this season. Going 2-for-3 in save chances, the 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic struck out 63 against 35 hits and 23 walks in 57 innings, as TL foes batted .176 with two home runs.
Pitching scoreless ball in 24 of 31 Double-A outings on the year, Santa boasted a 1.59 ERA in June & July after being named Astros MiLB Pitcher of the Month with a 0.96 May ERA.
Santa yielded more than one run in an outing only once while working multiple innings in all but eight of his Hooks assignments. Signed by Houston in February 2020 at the age of 17, the five-year pro reached three innings six times, including a May 30 win at Midland in which he retired all nine batters faced, striking out three.
With a 3.43 ERA in 42 career Double-A appearances, Santa blanked the opposition in nine of 11 Corpus Christi games June 21 thru July 27, leading to a promotion to the Pacific Coast League.
2025 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR TEAM
Position -- Name -- Team -- MLB Affiliate
First Base -- Abimelec Ortiz -- Frisco -- Texas
Second Base -- Tommy Troy -- Amarillo -- Arizona
Shortstop -- JJ Wetherholt -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Third Base -- LuJames Groover -- Amarillo -- Arizona
Catcher -- Carter Jensen -- NW Arkansas -- Kansas City
Outfield -- Victor Labrada -- Arkansas -- Seattle
Outfield -- Kala'i Rosario -- Wichita -- Minnesota
Outfield -- Joshua Baez -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Designated Hitter -- Kyler Fedko -- Wichita -- Minnesota
Utility -- Kaelen Culpepper -- Wichita -- Minnesota
Starting Pitcher -- Ixan Henderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Starting Pitcher -- Mitch Bratt -- Frisco/Amarillo -- Texas/Arizona
Starting Pitcher -- Brycen Mautz -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Starting Pitcher -- Henry Baez -- San Ant./Midland San Diego/Athletics
Reliever -- Alimber Santa -- Corpus Christi -- Houston
Reliever --Pierson Ohl -- Wichita -- Minnesota
Manager of the Year -- Patrick Anderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Most Valuable Player -- JJ Wetherholt -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Pitcher of the Year -- Ixan Henderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis
Top MLB Prospect -- Sebastian Walcott -- Frisco -- Texas
Texas League Stories from September 23, 2025
- Four Wind Surge Players Named to Texas League All Star Team - Wichita Wind Surge
- JJ Wetherholt Named MVP, Ixan Henderson Named Pitcher of the Year Among Multiple Springfield 2025 Award Winners - Springfield Cardinals
- Carter Jensen Named 2025 Texas League All-Star Catcher - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Bratt, Groover, Troy Named 2025 Texas League All-Stars - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Walcott, Ortiz, Bratt Earn Texas League Honors - Frisco RoughRiders
- Santa Named Texas League All-Star - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.