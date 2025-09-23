Santa Named Texas League All-Star

Published on September 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros right-handed pitching prospect Alimber Santa is a 2025 Texas League All-Star, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Santa, promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land at the end of July, went 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA & 1.02 WHIP in 31 games from the Corpus Christi bullpen this season. Going 2-for-3 in save chances, the 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic struck out 63 against 35 hits and 23 walks in 57 innings, as TL foes batted .176 with two home runs.

Pitching scoreless ball in 24 of 31 Double-A outings on the year, Santa boasted a 1.59 ERA in June & July after being named Astros MiLB Pitcher of the Month with a 0.96 May ERA.

Santa yielded more than one run in an outing only once while working multiple innings in all but eight of his Hooks assignments. Signed by Houston in February 2020 at the age of 17, the five-year pro reached three innings six times, including a May 30 win at Midland in which he retired all nine batters faced, striking out three.

With a 3.43 ERA in 42 career Double-A appearances, Santa blanked the opposition in nine of 11 Corpus Christi games June 21 thru July 27, leading to a promotion to the Pacific Coast League.

2025 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR TEAM

Position -- Name -- Team -- MLB Affiliate

First Base -- Abimelec Ortiz -- Frisco -- Texas

Second Base -- Tommy Troy -- Amarillo -- Arizona

Shortstop -- JJ Wetherholt -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Third Base -- LuJames Groover -- Amarillo -- Arizona

Catcher -- Carter Jensen -- NW Arkansas -- Kansas City

Outfield -- Victor Labrada -- Arkansas -- Seattle

Outfield -- Kala'i Rosario -- Wichita -- Minnesota

Outfield -- Joshua Baez -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Designated Hitter -- Kyler Fedko -- Wichita -- Minnesota

Utility -- Kaelen Culpepper -- Wichita -- Minnesota

Starting Pitcher -- Ixan Henderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Starting Pitcher -- Mitch Bratt -- Frisco/Amarillo -- Texas/Arizona

Starting Pitcher -- Brycen Mautz -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Starting Pitcher -- Henry Baez -- San Ant./Midland San Diego/Athletics

Reliever -- Alimber Santa -- Corpus Christi -- Houston

Reliever --Pierson Ohl -- Wichita -- Minnesota

Manager of the Year -- Patrick Anderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Most Valuable Player -- JJ Wetherholt -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Pitcher of the Year -- Ixan Henderson -- Springfield -- St. Louis

Top MLB Prospect -- Sebastian Walcott -- Frisco -- Texas







