South Texas Softball Preseason All-Stars Announced

CORPUS CHRISTI - Student-athletes from 19 area programs comprise the 2026 South Texas Softball Preseason All-Star Team. Divided into Private-3A and 4A-5A ranks and voted on by 72 area head coaches, the honorary team is set to convene Thursday, January 15 at the Hilliard Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom.

Corpus Christi native, Team USA member, and Banana Ball coach Valerie Perez is the featured speaker at the 20th South Texas Softball & Baseball Winter Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

The small school squad is headlined by Woodsboro senior Sidney Castillo who is being honored for a third consecutive year at the winter banquet. Castillo is joined by her Eagles teammate and senior Chayse Wernli.

Santa Gertrudis Academy, San Diego, and Bishop also have two selections each, with two-time honorees and seniors Natalia Escobedo and D'Andra Fernandez representing the Lions. Senior Mariana Molina and junior Dalisa Luera comprise the Vaqueros contingent. Seniors Aubrielle Saldana and Kalie Garza are standing out for the Badgers.

Refugio senior Jazaelynne Lewis is a repeat preseason selection. The Private-3A softball all-stars are rounded out by senior Josette Aparicio (Taft), senior Jolie Mann (Skidmore-Tynan), junior Julia Garza (Odem), junior Sydney Ruiz (Three Rivers), senior Angelica Ortega (Riviera-Kaufer), and junior Taygen De La Garza (London).

The Calallen Wildcats, bidding for a fourth consecutive 4A state softball title, pace the big school all-stars with seniors Jordyn Thibodeaux, Audryna Almaraz, and Braelyn Bailey and junior Kylie Butcher. Bailey is being honored for a second consecutive year while Thibodeaux takes home her third preseason award.

Senior and repeat selection Madison Gummelt is being joined by her Tuloso-Midway teammate and senior Avari Andrade. Gregory-Portland boasts a pair of selections in seniors Emily Cameron and Kailani Vargas.

Ingleside and Carroll both placed two on the squad. Seniors Kylee Ward and Leilani Smith are being honored as Mustangs, with the Tigers sending seniors Isabella Montalvo and Kaeleigh Mendez.

One of two juniors among the 4A-5A softball all-stars, Veterans Memorial's Parker Malone is being recognized for a second straight year. Rockport-Fulton boasts repeat selection Maddy Dykes. Fellow senior Kailey Benavides represents Ray.

