Hooks Single Game Tickets On-Sale Now

Published on February 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Hooks Baseball Season!

Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase.

Among the 11 homestands, Corpus Christi will host Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24) and Labor Day Weekend (Sep 4-6). The Hooks play Opening Night at home as the Double-A Rangers visit Apr 2-4. Corpus Christi hits the road the following week for a 6-game series at San Antonio.

The 2026 home calendar also includes April 14-19 vs. NW Arkansas (Royals), April 28-May 3 vs. Frisco (Rangers), May 12-17 vs. Amarillo (D-Backs), May 19-24 vs. Midland (A's), June 2-7 vs. Arkansas (Mariners), June 16-17 vs. San Antonio (Padres), July 7-12 vs. Frisco, July 21-26 vs. Amarillo, August 4-9 vs. Tulsa (Dodgers), August 18-23 vs. Midland & September 1-6 vs. Springfield (Cardinals).

Tuesday through Thursday games are slated to begin at 6:35 PM, with a 6:05 PM exception on Tuesdays, April 28 and May 12.

Friday and Saturday contests start at 7:05 PM.

Sunday home games are at 5:05 PM, excluding a 6:35 start on May 24 to make way for Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks, as well as 2:05 first pitches on April 19, May 3, and July 12.

Education Days, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, are Wednesdays, April 29 and May 13. Please note, tickets for those 11:05 AM games are not for public sale.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 23-game packages, are also on-sale. Memberships provide up to a 50% discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

Read more about Hooks Mini Plans, including The Global Jersey Pass, which features a guaranteed CITGO jersey in either size L or XL, along with a premium reserved ticket to all five Saturday games in the package, for a total cost of $150. The 2026 jerseys are Carlos Correa (April 18), Josh Hader (May 23), Yainer Díaz (June 20), Yordan Alvarez (July 25), and José Altuve (August 22).

Game dates, times, and promo items are subject to change.







Texas League Stories from February 19, 2026

Hooks Single Game Tickets On-Sale Now - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.