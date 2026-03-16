Hooks Host Islanders in Spring Training Exhibition Game

Published on March 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to play a Tuesday, March 31 exhibition at Whataburger Field.

The spring training exhibition game begins at 6:35 PM, with ballpark gates opening at 5:35.

Tickets are on sale now at cchooks.com. Order by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Led by head coach Scott Malone, now in his 19th season with the Islanders, TAMUCC will break from its Southland Conference schedule to face the Hooks for a fourth time. The 2013, 2022, and 2024 meetings resulted in Hooks victories.

The Hooks, with Ricky Rivera returning as manager, officially open their 21st season on Thursday, April 2 at Whataburger Field as the Double-A Texas Rangers from Frisco visit for a three-game series. The Texas League slate in Corpus Christi resumes April 14-19 for a week-long set opposite the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Hooks single game tickets are available for purchase at cchooks.com. Click Here for more on the 2026 promo calendar.







Texas League Stories from March 16, 2026

Hooks Host Islanders in Spring Training Exhibition Game - Corpus Christi Hooks

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