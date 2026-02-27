Apply Now to Become a CHRISTUS Spohn Scholar of Tomorrow

Published on February 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - The Corpus Christi Hooks and CHRISTUS Health are partnering once again to extend the education of 10 area high school seniors. Through the CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow program, a $1,500 scholarship will be granted to each honoree as they continue their education with a focus in health care.

For consideration, graduating seniors must submit a short essay describing how they will pursue a career in health care, how CHRISTUS Health has impacted their lives and what being a health care professional means to them.

"We are excited to partner with the Corpus Christi Hooks again to provide such an amazing opportunity to the community," said Dominic Dominguez, CEO of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. "This is just one example of how CHRISTUS invests in the community we are blessed to serve. As these bright and talented students pursue their health care careers, we look forward to maybe one day welcoming them to be a part of CHRISTUS Health."

Judges from both organizations will select the winners, and the scholarship funds will be sent directly to the student's future college or university.

"Thanks to our great Community Leaders partner in CHRISTUS Health, we are delighted to return this program in 2026," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "It's our privilege to be able to highlight the next generation of health professionals while offering a little assistance with their education. We look forward to honoring them at a Hooks game!"

Applicants can submit their entries at cchooks.com/scholars. The submission deadline is Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The 2026 CHRISTUS Spohn Scholars of Tomorrow recipients will be recognized as a group during a Hooks game.







Texas League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.