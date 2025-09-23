Bratt, Groover, Troy Named 2025 Texas League All-Stars

AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the Texas League. Among top talent across Minor League Baseball were three players who represented the 2025 Sod Poodles squad as Tommy Troy, LuJames Groover, and Mitch Bratt all earned All-Star nods. All three of these Soddies played instrumental roles in Amarillo's run to the postseason and had remarkable seasons at their respective positions.

The highest-ranking Arizona Diamondbacks prospect to earn All-Star honors is Tommy Troy, coming in as the 5th-ranked prospect in the system (per MLB Pipeline). A stalwart at second base, Troy was on Amarillo's 2025 Opening Day roster. Over 87 games as a Sod Poodle, he batted .286 (98-for-343) with 56 runs scored, 34 extra-base hits, 12 home runs, 47 RBI, 21 stolen bases and an .843 OPS. He took home Texas League Player of the Week on April 14 after the Stanford product batted .524 (11-for-21) with 10 runs, 10 walks and a 1.498 OPS over six games against Springfield (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). The California native and 2023 first-round draft selection had several stellar performances, including his first career multi-homer effort on May 28 and two games where he stole three bases. A consistent stick in the Sod Poodles lineup, he put together two separate 13-game hitting streaks, both the longest by a Sod Poodle this season and the only Double-A player this year to have two different hitting streaks of 13 or more games.

The Texas League batting champion also received an All-Star nod as third baseman LuJames Groover earned the honor by amassing a .309 (145-for-470) average for the season. His hits mark of 145 ranks as the second-most by a Sod Poodle all-time for a single season, trailing only Owen Miller (147, 2019). Groover also represented the Diamondbacks organization in the Futures Game that took place in Atlanta, Ga. on July 12 during MLB All-Star Week. With data available back to 2005, the NC State product is only the third Double-A batter to reach base safely five times in a game on five separate occasions over the course of a single season. A native Georgian, he had a knack for getting on base and limiting strikeouts, posting a Texas League best .399 OBP while boasting a .797 BB/K ratio, good for third-highest among qualified Texas Leaguers. A 2023 second-round draft choice by Arizona, he comes in at number 10 in the organization's top prospect list.

A late addition to the Sod Poodle roster, Mitch Bratt was named an All-Star as a starting pitcher. The lefty pitched most of the 2025 campaign for the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers), but was a part of a trade in late July that sent Bratt to the Panhandle along with several other Rangers prospects that were placed at other levels in the Arizona farm system. Across 24 games (23 starts) between Frisco and Amarillo, Bratt posted a 7-4 record with a 3.38 ERA over 122.1 innings pitched. A native Canadian, he led the Texas League with 148 strikeouts while ranking third among qualified pitchers in WHIP (1.17) and ranking fourth in ERA. A 2021 fifth round pick by the Rangers out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., he posted his best start in a Soddies uniform on August 26 where he spun seven one-run innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight Northwest Arkansas (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) batters. Bratt also took the ball for game one of the Texas League South Division Series against Midland (Double-A, Athletics).

