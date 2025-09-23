Carter Jensen Named 2025 Texas League All-Star Catcher

Published on September 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the league All-Star Teams for the Double-A level in Major League Baseball's player development system and Naturals backstop Carter Jensen was selected as the Texas League's All-Star catcher for the 2025 season.

They Royals' number two prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, played in 68 games with the Naturals, Jensen batted .292 with six home runs and 37 RBI, while posting an on-base percentage of .360. The lefty also owned a .991 fielding percentage behind the plate with Northwest Arkansas, throwing out would-be base-stealers 25% of the time for a total of 18. The Kansas City native caught 393 innings for NWA with the Naturals going 24-20 when he was behind home plate.

Selected in the 3 rd round of the 2021 draft by the Kansas City Royals, Jensen vaulted through the system in 2025. He was promoted to AAA Omaha on June 24 where he played in 43 games before making his MLB debut with Kansas City on September 2 at Kauffman Stadium. Jensen was also selected to participate in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia alongside fellow Natural Frank Mozzicato.

2025 was Jensen's second season with the Naturals after joining the team for 41 games in 2024. He's the 17 th postseason All-Star in Naturals history and the first since 2021 when MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto, and Bobby Witt Jr. all earned the honor.

Here is the full list of 2025 Texas League All-Stars:

TEXAS LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Abimelec Ortiz Frisco Texas .247/.343/.444, .787, 16 HR, 56 RBI

Second Base Tommy Troy Amarillo Arizona .286/.382/.461, .843, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 21 SB

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt Springfield St. Louis .300/.425/.466, .891, 7 HR, 34 RBI

Third Base LuJames Groover Amarillo Arizona .309/.399/.434, .833, 12 HR, 56 RBI

Catcher Carter Jensen NW Arkansas Kansas City .292/.360/.420, .780,6 HR, 37 RBI

Outfield Victor Labrada Arkansas Seattle .295/.407/.427, .834, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 30 SB

Outfield Kala'i Rosario Wichita Minnesota .256/.358/.487, .845, 25 HR, 83 RBI, 32 SB

Outfield Joshua Baez Springfield St. Louis .271/.374/.509, .883, 16 HR, 55 RBI, 34 SB

Designated Hitter Kyler Fedko Wichita Minnesota .253/.375/.494, .869, 20 HR, 58 RBI, 26 SB

Utility Kaelen Culpepper Wichita Minnesota .285/.367/.460, .827, 11 HR, 30 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Ixan Henderson Springfield St. Louis 25, 9-7, 2.59, 134, 9.14, .210

Starting Pitcher Mitch Bratt^ Frisco/Amarillo Texas/Arizona 24, 7-4, 3.38, 148, 10.89, .255

Starting Pitcher Brycen Mautz Springfield St. Louis 25, 8-3, 2.98, 134, 10.52, .219

Starting Pitcher Henry Baez^^ San Ant./Midland San Diego/Athletics 23, 5-3, 2.39, 100, 8.26, .203

Reliever Alimber Santa Corpus Christi Houston 31, 3-1. 1.26, 63, 9.95, .176

Reliever Pierson Ohl Wichita Minnesota 13, 4-1, 2.08, 46, 10.62, .231

^- was traded to the Diamondbacks on July 31, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Merrill Kelly.

^^- was traded to the Athletics on July 31, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Mason Miller.

Manager of the Year Patrick Anderson Springfield St. Louis 88-50, best record in league by 12 games

Most Valuable Player JJ Wetherholt Springfield St. Louis .300/.425/.466, .891, 7 HR, 34 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Ixan Henderson Springfield St. Louis 25, 9-7, 2.59, 134, 9.14, .210

Top MLB Prospect Sebastian Walcott Frisco Texas .255/.355/.386, .741, 13 HR, 59 RBI, 32 SB

The Naturals will begin the home slate of their 2026 season on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 7:05 p.m. against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including ticket packs, partnerships, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.







