Walcott, Ortiz, Bratt Earn Texas League Honors

Published on September 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders Sebastian Walcott, Abimelec Ortiz and Mitch Bratt were named in Texas League Postseason Honors, Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Walcott, the Rangers No. 1 prospect and the No. 4 prospect overall by MLB.com, was named the Top MLB Prospect in the Texas League. The infielder put together one of the best seasons ever by a Texas League teenager, becoming the first Texas League teenager since Roberto Alomar in 1987 to hit double-digit home runs and steal 30 or more bases in the same season, homering 13 times with 32 stolen bases. Wacott hit .255/.355/.386/.741 with a career-best in home runs, walks, RBIs, steals and hits. He finished the season batting .391/.481/.500/.981 in 12 September games.

Ortiz was named as the Texas League All-Star at first base, hitting .247/.343/.444/.787 with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs in 89 games before his promotion to Triple-A Round Rock. His 34 total home runs with the RoughRiders in his two seasons are the fifth-most in franchise history. He finished the season with Round Rock, slashing .283/.388/.565/.953 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs over 41 games. Ortiz is the No. 18 prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB.com.

Bratt was named a Postseason All-Star as a starting pitcher. The lefty was involved in the midseason trade with the Diamondbacks that brought Merrill Kelly to Texas. Overall, between Frisco and Amarillo, the Canadian went 7-4 with a 3.38 ERA. He led all Texas League pitchers in strikeout rate (29.3 percent) and walk rate (4.2 percent) while his 3.38 ERA ranked fourth in the league. His strikeout-to-walk-rate ratio of 25.9 percent was the best in all of Minor League Baseball. Among those who threw at least 120 innings, Bratt's left-on-base rate of 80.5 percent was third in MiLB.

