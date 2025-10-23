Cosmic Baseball to Visit Riders Field on April 18th, 2026

Published on October 23, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - After the initial announcement that Frisco will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce that the game date for Riders Field is April 18th. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle.

The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Riders Field tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com.

