RoughRiders Announce 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale, Game Times

Published on October 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - It is once again time to get those calendars out! The Frisco RoughRiders have released their game times and have begun single-game ticket sales for the 2026 season. Baseball will be back in Frisco beginning with their home opener on Tuesday, April 7th at 6:35 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate).

For those who purchased with the RoughRiders in 2025, hospitality reservations are now available by contacting your Account Representative. If you are interested in reserving a space for 2026, please click here.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2026, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off at home from April 7th - 12th versus the RockHounds.

The Riders will kick off July 4th week at Riders Field in 2026 against Midland from June 30th through July 5th, with the first five games being played at 7:05 p.m. and July 5th starting at 6:05. The July 4th game will culminate in the biggest fireworks show of the season!

Additionally, the Riders will host three Education Days on Tuesday, May 5th (11:05 a.m.); Wednesday, May 6th (12:05 p.m.) and Tuesday, May 19th (11:05 a.m.). Frisco will also host a day game on Tuesday, April 21st (12:05 p.m.) and Camp Days on Tuesday, June 2nd (12:05 p.m.) and Tuesday, June 16th (11:05 p.m.).

During the months of April and May, all Tuesday through Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. - except previously noted day games. Friday and Saturday games will be played at 7:05 p.m. and all Sunday contests will start at 4:05 p.m. (with the exception of Sunday, May 10th and Sunday, May 24th at 6:05 p.m.).

From June through September, Tuesday through Saturday games at Riders Field will start at 7:05 p.m. with Sunday games beginning at 6:05 p.m. The exclusions are the day games on the previously noted Tuesdays and the final home game of the season on Sunday, September 6th, which will be played at 2:05 p.m.

Frisco will both start and end the season on the road in 2026.

Daily Promotions:

- Drink specials return on Thursdays.

- Fireworks will light up the skies on Fridays and other select days in 2025.

- Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's every Saturday.

- Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with pregame catch on the field.

The RoughRiders South Division opponents include the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondback affiliate), the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate), the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) and the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate).

The Texas League North Division is comprised of Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate), the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate), the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







