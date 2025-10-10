Banana Ball World Tour to Return to Frisco in 2026

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce the Banana Ball World Tour will return to Frisco, Texas on March 7th and 8th, 2026! For the second year in a row, fans can catch the World Tour, featuring the brand new Loco Beach Coconuts against the Texas Tailgaters at Riders Field.

Fans interested in tickets must enter the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on October 31st, 2025.

More about the Banana Ball World Tour

The Banana Ball World Tour features the Savannah Bananas and other baseball teams as they take the show on the road. The teams have been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their in-game entertainment and social media presence.

The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, players backflipping while catching fly balls, and a whole lot more.

The teams on the Banana Ball World Tour play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied.







