Banana Ball Returns to San Antonio in June of 2026

Published on October 10, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Savannah Bananas announced that the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour will visit Nelson Wolff Stadium on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27. The Texas Tailgaters, who played in front of two sold-out crowds in San Antonio last month, will host one of Banana Ball's newest teams-the Loco Beach Coconuts.

After playing in front of over two million fans and selling out 17 Major League Baseball stadiums in 2025, Banana Ball is coming to 75 stadiums, 45 states and will be played in front of over 3.2 million fans next year. Banana Ball has become famous for its unique rules, viral social media moments and non-stop action.

Fans wanting tickets must register for the Bananas' Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com.







