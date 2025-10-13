Missions Reveal 2026 Schedule

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are excited to announce their 2026 schedule. The Missions will kick off the 2026 campaign in Oklahoma against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), on Thursday, April 2.

San Antonio's home opener at Wolff Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 7 as the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) come to town. The Hooks play in the Alamo City a total of 15 times, while the Missions head to the coast for just one six-game series.

The Missions play the rest of the Texas League South-the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate), Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) and Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate)-a total of 24 times each, with those series split in half between home and road.

San Antonio gets to host a game on July 4 to celebrate America's 250th Independence Day against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Sod Poodles also visit during Fiesta the week of April 21-April 26. The Missions are at home on Mother's Day in May and on Labor Day weekend in September, both times against the Midland RockHounds. The Missions will end the regular season on Sept. 13 in Amarillo.

Everyone except the Drillers and Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) will play in San Antonio. The Missions will visit every opponent at least once other than the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate).

