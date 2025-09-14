Missions Fall in 2025 Regular Season Finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A 0-0 game into the sixth inning broke into a 7-0 victory for the Springfield Cardinals (88-50, 45-24) over the San Antonio Missions (26-42, 65-72) in the final game of the 2025 regular season. The Missions didn't record a hit until the eighth inning, and the Cardinals wrapped up their franchise-record 88th win.

Chen-Wei Lin dominated in four scoreless innings. He struck out nine and didn't allow a single hit before turning the game to Edwin Nùñez. The reliever walked a pair in the fifth, but he worked around that to keep San Antonio off the board.

Jagger Haynes did his best to match Lin, which he did with four nearly flawless frames. He gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out three in his final start of the season. Haynes started on Opening Day for the Missions and on the final day of the season.

Johan Moreno followed Haynes with a clean fifth, but the deadlock broke against him in the sixth. After a walk to Jon Jon Gazdar, Joshua Baez walloped his third homer of the series 433 feet to left-center field, putting the Cardinals up 2-0.

Nùñez got two more outs in the seventh before Zane Mills completed the inning, and they did so without giving up a hit. After the Hammons Field crowd stretched, the Cardinals ran away with the game. Missions reliever Cole Paplham hit three batters and allowed five runs. Dakota Harris delivered a two-run single, Miguel Ugueto had an RBI single, and the other two tallies came in on a sacrifice fly from Ramon Mendoza and Darlin Moquete was hit with the bases loaded. By the end of the seventh, Springfield led 7-0.

San Antonio finally entered the hit column with one away in the eighth when Kai Murphy blooped a single to left. Mills kept it to just that in his 1.1 scoreless innings. Harry Gustin, who had entered in the seventh, made sure to finish his season with 18.2 straight innings without allowing a run.

Randel Clemente came on for the ninth, and he stranded a one-out walk and single to finish Springfield's shutout and put a bow on the 2025 regular season.

The Missions next take the field on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to begin the 2026 season. The home opener at Wolff Stadium is on Tuesday, April 7 against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Learn more about season tickets for 2026 by visiting samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







