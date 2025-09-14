Springfield Wraps Most Successful Season in Team History with 88th Win
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up the most successful regular season in team history with a 7-0 shutout win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday afternoon. The victory extended a franchise record single-season win total with the club finishing the season 88-50.
DECISIONS:
W: Edwin Nuñez (3-0)
L: Johan Moreno (0-1)
NOTES:
Chen-Wei Lin tossed four hitless innings while matching a career-high nine strikeouts. It was his fourth start at Double-A.
Joshua Baez launched a two-run home run to untie the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth. It was the third straight game in which he's homered. It was the first time in his career that he's done that. He finishes the year with 16 longballs.
Edwin Nuñez tossed 2.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts.
San Antonio's first hit didn't come until the eighth inning.
Zane Mills and Randel Clemente completed the shutout for Springfield.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, September 16 at TBD vs TBD
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
