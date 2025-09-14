Cam Cauley's Walk-Off Homer, Historic Day Finishes Season
Published on September 14, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Cam Cauley hit a two-run walk-off home run as part of a four-hit day and the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-4 on Sunday afternoon from Riders Field.
Frisco (35-33, 73-63) jumped out in front early in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three times. Luis Mieses singled in a pair of runs before Keith Jones II added an RBI single to make it 3-0.
In the second, Cauley blasted his first home run of the day, a solo shot down the left field line, to push the lead to 4-0.
Northwest Arkansas (33-35, 66-71) then scored an unearned run in the fourth and added three more in the sixth, tying the game at 4-4 on a Daniel Vazquez two-run single.
Needing a single to complete the first cycle in RoughRiders franchise history in the bottom of the ninth, Cauley followed a Marcus Smith double with a towering two-run home run down the left field line off of Ethan Bosacker (6-4) to win it. It was Cauley's third multi-home run game of the season. He finished the game 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ryan Lobus (7-3) took home the win for the Riders, stranding the bases loaded in the ninth by getting the final two outs of the inning.
Notes to know
-Sebastian Walcott finished the season on a 12-game hitting streak, batting .391 (18-for-46)/.481/.500/.981 with a triple, home run, nine RBIs and three steals.
