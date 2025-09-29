Former RoughRider Corniell Makes MLB Debut

Published on September 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Jose Corniell made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, September 28th in their game against the Cleveland Guardians. Corniell is the 10th player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Corniell debuted as a reliever for the Rangers and struck out the first batter he saw before allowing four runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, including a three-run walk-off home run to Brayan Rocchio in a 9-8 loss. Corniell threw a total of 1.2 innings.

The 22-year-old was traded to the Rangers organization from the Seattle Mariners in December of 2020 in exchange for reliever Rafael Montero. Coming off of "Tommy John" Surgery in 2025, Corniell made his Double-A debut with the RoughRiders and went 0-1 with a 0.45 ERA in six starts. Over 20.0 innings, he struck out 20 and walked one batter while allowing just five hits (.078 batting average against).

He was then promoted to Triple-A Round Rock, making three starts before his promotion to the Rangers on September 26th for his debut.

The 2023 Nolan Ryan Rangers Minor League Pitcher of the Year is the No. 3 prospect in the Rangers organization and the top pitching prospect. In that 2023 season for Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory, he combined to go 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA, striking out 119 over 101.2 innings to just 31 walks.

Corniell is the 10th former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent, Grant Wolfram, Tyler Owens, Blaine Crim, Alejandro Osuna, Cody Freeman and Maximo Acosta. Corniell is the 224th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from September 29, 2025

Former RoughRider Corniell Makes MLB Debut - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.