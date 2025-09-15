CC Captures Season Finale

Published on September 14, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks reeled off seven unanswered runs Sunday afternoon, winning, 8-5, over Wichita before 4,197 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, trailing 5-1 after two-and-half innings, knocked the Wind Surge out of playoff contention on the final day of the season.

All but one Hooks run came with two outs, with Garret Guillemette notching an RBI single and Will Bush collecting a two-run double in the third.

Corpus Christi trailed, 5-4, until Wes Clarke, Joseph Sullivan, and Luis Baez notched consecutive two-out singles. Baez, whose two-run knock put the Hooks ahead, batted .293 over his last 46 Double-A games, dating to the end of June.

Wind Surge pitching recorded 10 consecutive outs to reach the eighth with their one-run deficit intact. Bush, who homered Friday night, disrupted the stretch with a lead-off single for his third hit of the day. Austin followed with a double, staging runners at second and third base. The Hooks then cashed in for an 8-5 bulge thanks to Reylin Perez' sac fly and a Martinez two-out RBI single.

Corpus Christi received excellent relief pitching to engineer the come-from-behind win. Returning from the IL with three scoreless innings for a Thursday win, Alejandro Torres picked up another victory by delivering 1 1/3 shutout frames.

Railin Perez worked around two walks to blank Wichita in the sixth and seventh.

Tyler Guilfoil earned his second two-inning save of the week, retiring all six Wind Surge batters in the eighth and ninth. Guilfoil finished his Double-A campaign with a 3.88 ERA and four saves in 46 appearances, which tied for the club lead.

Guilfoil did not allow an earned run over his last five outings (11.0 IP), while posting a 1.40 ERA in 10 games since mid-August.







