Movie Nights Return Saturday to Whataburger Field

Published on October 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Our FREE Movie Nights at Whataburger Field are presented by Reliant.

The 2025 lineup is "A Minecraft Movie" October 11, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" October 23, and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" December 13.

Ballpark gates open at 6 PM and showtime is at 7 for both "A Minecraft Movie" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is being shown as part of Halloween with the Hooks which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 PM on October 23.

Thanks to Reliant, CC Movie Nights are FREE to the public, however vouchers are required for all attendees.

Seating is open in the outfield and seating bowl. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase.







