Cole & Dombroski Hailed as Top Hooks in 2025

September 25, 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI - Outfielder Zach Cole and left-handed pitcher Trey Dombroski are the 2025 Corpus Christi Hooks Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Cole, who batted .267 with 38 extra-base hits, 49 RBIs, 15 steals, and an .868 OPS in 82 games for Corpus Christi, joined Zach Dezenzo (2024) and Yainer Diaz (2022) as recent Hooks position players to advance from CC to the big leagues in the same season.

Including his 15-game stint at Triple-A Sugar Land, Cole ranked among Astros organizational leaders in batting average (.273, 1st), OPS (.916, 1st), extra-base hits (48, T-1st), RBIs (65, T-1st), triples (7, T-1st), home runs (19, 2nd), total bases (193, 2nd), hits (100, 4th), runs (63, 5th), and doubles (22, 5th). The Astros 10th-round pick in 2022 from Ball State joined the Space Cowboys at the end of August after hitting .415 with a 1.210 OPS over his last nine Texas League contests.

Batting .400 over a career-long 11-game hit streak August 3-19, Cole led Corpus Christi with a trio of two-homer games, including May 13 at Frisco when he belted a grand slam and matched the club record with eight RBIs. The 25-year-old from Ozark, Missouri totaled five long balls and 10 RBIs during a four-game homer streak July 2-5.

After earning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors in his second week at Triple-A, Cole homered in his first MLB plate appearance September 12 at Daikin Park, becoming the first Astro since former Hook Mark Saccomanno in 2008 to accomplish the feat, with Cole doing so as part of a 3-for-4, four-RBI showing.

Dombroski went 9-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 games (17 starts) for the Hooks, placing within the Texas League leaderboard in wins (3rd), opponent batting average (.221, 3rd), ERA (5th), and WHIP (1.25, 6th). The 6-foot-5 southpaw also ranked among the circuit's top 10 with 116 strikeouts, averaging 9.3 Ks per nine innings pitched.

Drafted by the Astros in the fourth round in 2022 by way of Monmouth University, Dombroski authored a 1.19 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over his final five Double-A appearances, striking out 31 batters against six walks and 13 hits thru 22 2/3 innings during the span.

Dombroski pitched to a 2.78 ERA over his first 15 Corpus Christi outings, culminating with five shutout frames in a July 4 win over San Antonio. The 24-year-old from Manasquan, New Jersey won at Wichita June 11 with six shutout innings, his longest performance of the year.

During August, Dombroski went 3-1 and allowed two runs or less in four of five games. He opened September with a triumph at San Antonio, notching a season-high eight strikeouts while spinning 4 2/3 innings of 1-run ball in relief.







