Home Start Times Announced for 2026 Season of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark

Published on September 25, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce start times for all home games at Arvest Ballpark during the 2026 season beginning with the home opener, which will start at 7:05 p.m. as the Naturals host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks) on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026.

A printable PDF of the 2026 regular season schedule is available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail all opponents and home start times.

Game Times

The Naturals will use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for most Tuesday through Friday home games while weekend games will typically start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

There are some dates when the standard start times will not apply as the Naturals will host two Education Day Games on Tuesday, April 28th and Tuesday, May 12th that will begin at 11:05 a.m. There are also three different Saturday start times that will be later than normal as the team will play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 2nd; 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 6th; and at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th.

The complete 2026 home schedule is attached. All game dates and start times are subject to change.

Stay tuned for our 2026 promotional schedule while discounted season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, and family packs are currently on sale for the 2026 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can visit www.nwanaturals.com or call (479) 927-4900 for details.







