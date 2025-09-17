Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Flex Packs, and Family Packs Are Now Available for Our 2026 Season

Published on September 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals are excited to announce that Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Flex Packs, and Family Packs are now available to the public for the 2026 season of Naturals baseball. Fans can now renew their current ticket pack or become a ticket holder prior to the start of next season. The 2026 home opener is on Tuesday, April 7th when the Naturals host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) at Arvest Ballpark.

Season Tickets:

Season tickets provide fans with the best value and the most perks throughout the year as all season ticket holders receive the same great seat for all 69 home games plus a number of exclusive benefits. Full season tickets offer fans a savings of $275 - $490 OFF the day of game price and can be purchased in any section.

Half Season Tickets:

Half season tickets include 34 games and range from $289 - $442 per seat depending on your seating section.

Mini Packs:

Attend Naturals games around your summer schedule by selecting a discounted ticket pack from the following choices: Friday-Sunday Pack (36 Games); Fireworks Plus Pack (17 games); Saturday Pack (12 games); 10 Game Pick-A-Pack. Each pack gives fans the opportunity to enjoy the same seat at their scheduled games.

Flex Packs:

Flex Packs are our most popular ticket pack. They provide fans with 30 or 14 discounted, undated vouchers to use in their preferred seating area. Use all the vouchers at once, or in any combination for games you attend. 30-game Flex Packs range from $246 - $396 while 14-game Flex Packs range from $126 - $196.

Family Pack:

Reserve a Family Pack for ONLY $339 and enjoy a summer full of entertainment. Family Pack holders will receive up to six Dugout Premium tickets to ANY Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday home games.

Purchase your Northwest Arkansas Naturals ticket package online at www.nwanaturals.com, by emailing [email protected], calling us at (479) 927-4900, or visiting us at our Administrative Offices. Fans that renew or purchase FULL SEASON TICKETS prior to November 14th will receive our special Early Bird Discount for the 2026 season.

All game times and promotions for the 2026 season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark will be announced at a later date.







Texas League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.