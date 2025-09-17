Soddies Valiant Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Game One

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (0-1) fell to the Midland RockHounds (1-0), 8-7, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. After finding themselves in an early hole, Amarillo fights back, but falls short in the opening game of the South Division series.

The Midland bats were hot early as Leo De Vries went deep in the top of the first for the early 1-0 RockHounds lead. The visitors scratched a pair in the second, using a two-run blast off the bat of Nate Nankil to give Midland a 3-0 advantage.

With two runners aboard and one away in the top of the sixth, Clark Elliott broke for third on a wild pitch, making his way home on an errant throw by the Amarillo catcher who attempted to throw him out, allowing the run to score. A Cole Conn triple resulted in Midland's fifth run of the night and they brought run number six around on a wild pitch later in the frame.

After a Cristofer Torin one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, Gavin Logan unloaded on a 1-1 pitch down the middle, collecting a two-run bomb to left to put Amarillo on the board late. After De Vries collected another RBI in the eighth, a two-out Amarillo rally in the home half pulled the Soddies within two as Gavin Conticello launched a three-run blast to dead center.

Midland earned a run back on a Conn single in the ninth, but Jean Walters got another rally started with a pinch-hit single. He came around to score on LuJames Groover 's single and Ben McLaughlin also collected an RBI knock to put the tying run on third. A hard hit ball off the bat of Jose Fernandez found the glove of a diving Josh Kuroda-Grauer as the third baseman recorded the final out, tagging Amarillo with the 8-7 game one loss.

Game two of the Texas League South Division Series continues in Midland on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

MELLOW CELLO: Coming up with a clutch three-run home run in the eighth tonight was Gavin Conticello ...he has driven in a run in five straight games...his 15 RBI against the RockHounds this season are the second-most he has had against a Texas League opponent.

GRAN TORIN-O: Checking in with a triple this evening was Cristofer Torin ...the infielder has a hit in all six games he has played as a Sod Poodle.







