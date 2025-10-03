Waldschmidt, Eagen Named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year

AMARILLO, TX - The Arizona Diamondbacks today announced that Ryan Waldschmidt and Daniel Eagen were named the organization's Minor League Player of the Year and Minor League Pitcher of the Year, respectively. As the Diamondbacks' top minor league performers for 2025, the duo were instrumental additions to the Amarillo roster in the Second Half amidst the Soddies' playoff run.

Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona's number one prospect (per MLB Pipeline), joined the Amarillo squad on June 24, making his debut that evening against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) to kick off the Texas League Second Half at HODGETOWN. While his Soddies career got off to a slow start, the outfielder found success near the end of July. His hot stretch continued into August, a month that yielded him Texas League Player of the Week on August 18 and Texas League Player of the Month for August. One of the best calendar months for a hitter in Amarillo history, he batted .371 (36-for-97) with a .504 OBP and a 1.143 OPS, scoring 28 runs while tallying 13 extra-base hits, 12 stolen bases, 17 RBI, and 24 walks. He also collected his first two professional multi-homer games, doing so in a three-game span where he launched a total of five home runs. He finished the 2025 season in Amarillo, batting .309 (77-for-249) with 26 extra-base hits, 57 runs, 35 RBI, 19 stolen bases, and a .921 OPS for the Sod Poodles.

A product of the University of Kentucky, Waldschmidt started the year in High-A Hillsboro where he batted .268 (63-for-235) over 68 games for the Hops, posting an .862 OPS at that level. In total, he played 134 total games for the year between Hillsboro and Amarillo. He lead all D-backs farmhands in walks (96) and total bases (229) while ranking third in stolen bases (29), tied for third in home runs (18), fourth in RBI (78), fourth in hits (140), and tied for sixth in doubles (27).

Daniel Eagen, Arizona's 13th-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), was a late addition to the Amarillo roster, making his Soddies debut on August 22 on the road at San Antonio (Double-A, San Diego Padres), putting together arguably the best starting pitching performance in Sod Poodles history. The righty out of Presbyterian College tossed 7.2 shutout innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters on 84 pitches. He only pitched three more games in a Sod Poodles uniform before the 2025 campaign came to an end, making two starts at HODGETOWN.

A third round pick by the Diamondbacks in 2024, Eagen spent the majority of the year in Hillsboro where he took home multiple accolades including Northwest League Pitcher of the Week (3x), Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for May and July, and Northwest League Pitcher of the Year. For the Hops, he went 7-5, with a 2.49 ERA over 19 starts, striking out 132 while walking only 41 over 97.2 innings. Four of his starts with the Hops included 10+ strikeout performances, including a season-high 12 on April 17. Across both levels, he led all Diamondbacks Minor Leaguers in strikeouts (153) while posting a combined 2.99 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 117.1 innings.

