Winter Baseball Camp, Presented by Reliant, Returns to Whataburger Field

Published on October 3, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Make way for holiday play at the ballpark with the 2025 Winter Baseball Camp, presented by Reliant!

The November 24-25 and December 22-23 sessions run from 9a to 12p each day. Geared for ages 5-12, campers will be instructed in fielding, hitting, pitching, baserunning, and being a great teammate.

Cost is $100 per session. Enrollment is limited to 100 campers, so act now as reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

To request a reservation, visit cchooks.com/camps or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).







Texas League Stories from October 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.