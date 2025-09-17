Cardinals Win Game 1 Behind Henderson Gem

Published on September 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Ixan Henderson was masterful for six innings in his first playoff start, and the Springfield Cardinals bullpen was able to hold on for 3-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers in Game 1 of the North Division Series on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Henderson, who's 2.59 ERA ranked lowest among all qualified pitchers in the Texas League during the regular season, allowed only three hits and did not issue a walk. He struck out four and made just 86 pitches.

Tulsa brought the tying run to the plate in each of the final three innings, but Springfield's bullpen managed to pitch out of the jams with Mason Burns ultimately striking out Zach Ehrhard with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (1-0)

L: Jackson Ferris (0-1)

S: Mason Burns (1)

NOTES:

- Chase Davis doubled with one out in the first inning and promptly scored on a Joshua Baez base-hit to give the Cardinals an early lead.

- Dakota Harris added an RBI-double in the fourth inning. He would score on a Miguel Ugueto hit later in the frame. Harris, who led Springfield with 33 multi-hit games in the regular season, had two hits in Game 1.

- The win gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and brings them one win from a spot in the Texas League Championship Series.

UP NEXT:

- North Division Series Game 2

- Thursday, September 18, 6:35 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. LHP Luke Fox

- Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV







