Springfield Cardinals Win 2025 Texas League Championship

Published on September 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Springfield Cardinals completed their second-ever Texas League Championship run with a decisive 13-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night. The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as starter Brycen Mautz tossed six innings of one-run baseball en route to the victory in a winner-take-all game three.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (2-0)

L: Braden Nett (0-1)

NOTES:

Wednesday night's game three was the franchise's first-ever winner-take-all Championship game. Springfield's inaugural season was in 2005. It was their third Texas League Championship Series (2007 - L, 2012 - W).

The 13 runs Springfield scored are tied for the second-most they've ever scored in a playoff game (September 11, 2010: 13-9 W vs Northwest Arkansas, North Division Championship game three, best-of-five). The most runs Springfield has ever scored in a playoff game is 16 (September 7, 2007: 16-6 W at Tulsa, North Division Championship game three, best-of-five).

Jon Jon Gazdar went 4-for-5 with three runs scored as Springfield's leadoff spot. Zach Levenson also went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.

Five Cardinal hitters tallied multi-hit games (Gazdar - 4, Noah Mendlinger - 3, Leonardo Bernal - 2, Dakota Harris - 3, Levenson -4).

Mautz walked two batters and struck out three batters. He finished the 2025 postseason with a 2-0 record and just one run allowed in 11.0 IP.

Austin Love (1.0), Hunter Hayes (1.0) and Zane Mills (1.0) tossed three shutout innings behind Mautz while picking up two strikeouts.

Springfield finished the 2025 postseason with just one home run hit (Jeremy Rivas - Game 1 TLCS).

The only other Texas League Championship was also won on the road on September 15, 2012 at Frisco (2-1 W - Game 4).

The Cardinals are now 2-1 in Texas League Championship Series all-time (lost in four vs San Antonio in 2007).

There remains only one Texas League team with just one Championship title (Corpus Christi). The Cardinals are tied with Amarillo, Frisco and Northwest Arkansas with two titles each. San Antonio still leads the Texas League with nine championships.

UP NEXT:

Opening Day 2026: Friday, April 3, 2026 @ Amarillo Sod Poodles

Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV







Texas League Stories from September 26, 2025

Springfield Cardinals Win 2025 Texas League Championship - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.