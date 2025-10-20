2025 in Review: History

Published on October 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The 17th season of Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball came to a close with some historic performances as a team and for individual players. Multiple players found their way into the record books with record-setting efforts both for the season and for their careers.

Single Season

Brett Squires showed he had plenty of power with 10 home runs in 2025, but the Naturals first baseman also showed off his ability to run. The lefty finished the year with eight triples, tied for the fourth-most in a single season in team history. Tyler Tolbert tied the team record (10) in 2023.

Spencer Nivens logged 70 walks for the Naturals, leading the team while entering the record books with the fifth-most in a single season. He was three free passes behind his teammate Javier Vaz who had 73 in 2024. Nivens also tied the team record for sacrifice flies in a season with nine, joining Jorge Bonifacio for the club record in a year.

Vaz was hit by a pitch 11 times in 2025 and while it falls well short of Dillan Shrum's team record of 23 in 2023, it's still tied for the fourth-most in NWA team history.

Rudy Martin finished second in the Texas League with 39 stolen bases this season, tied for the eighth-most in the record book. What's really amazing is that Martin collected all of those bags over just 66 games in 2025.

LHP Caden Monke finished the season with a team-high 43 appearances. The former Razorbacks' efforts were tied for the sixth-most appearances in a single season in Nats history. The record holder, Jacob Wallace, set the team record with 49 in 2023.

LHP Christian Chamberlain was credited with a hold in seven games this year, tied for the third-most in team history.

Career

Peyton Wilson and Vaz find themselves on the career games played list with Wilson appearing in the fifth-most at 267 from 2023-2025 while Vaz has played in 251 games with the Naturals, good for the eighth spot on the list. Wilson also became the fifth player in team history to eclipse 1,000 at-bats with the team (1,002) while Vaz's 932 at-bats are the eighth most. Vaz has scored the fourth-most runs in Nats' history with 167 and Wilson is in fifth with 158. The duo also rank in the top-10 in walks for a career, with Wilson garnering 136 free passes (3rd-most) while Vaz's 142 are the second-most for a Naturals hitter behind Bonifacio who had 164.

Wilson was promoted after collecting 269 hits in a Naturals uniform, the fifth-most for an NWA hitter while Javi's 247 is the eighth-most for a Naturals' bat in their career. His 419 total bases, good for fourth in the record books. Cross also joins the list with 356 total bases over 217 games, tying Tolbert for the 10th-most all-time.

Wilson's 60 doubles are the third-most behind Mario Lisson's 72 over four seasons, and Bonifacio's 77, who he was teammates with on the 2023 Naturals roster. Wilson also collected 12 triples over his time in NWA, tied with another former teammate in Tolbert for the second-most behind Paulo Orlando's record 18 over four years.

Gavin Cross hit a career-high 17 home runs in 2025, taking his career total to 32 with the Naturals. That puts him in fourth ahead of Matt Fields, who hit 31 in 2013. While Wilson finished his NWA career with 142 RBI, the fourth-most in club history, Cross' 123 ranks seventh.

There were a few pitchers who cracked the record books, too. RHP Beck Way made 98 appearances for the Naturals from 2023-2025, the third-most in an NWA career. LHP Christian Chamberlain locked in 13 holds over his Nats' tenure, the third-most all-time. Let's not forget that LHP Ryan Ramsey, LHP Chazz Martinez, RHP Ryan Brady, and RHP Brandon Johnson combined to throw just the fourth no-hitter and third combined no-no in NWA history as well.

Streaks

Gavin Cross and Peyton Wilson had 15-game hit streaks in 2025, becoming the sixth and seventh players in team history to have a streak that long. The record is 21 games, set by Clint Robinson in 2010. They were the first players to have a hit streak longer than 14 games since 2018 when it happened four times, three of which were Jecksson Flores.







Texas League Stories from October 20, 2025

2025 in Review: History - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.