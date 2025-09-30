2025 Season in Review

The 2025 Naturals season came to a close on September 14 in Frisco, Texas, with the Naturals losing the game on a walk-off home run. While the final image of the season is less than ideal, it's far from representative of the season this year's Nats had. From former big leaguers trying to climb back to the top of the mountain, to top prospects and historic performances, the 2025 Northwest Arkansas Naturals were full of great stories and a competitive nature that reflected their new skipper, Brooks Conrad.

Before the season even started, there was excitement with Conrad taking over, his first time managing at the Double-A level. The former Athletic, Brave, Ray, Brewer, and Padre had a prospect-laden Opening Day roster to organize. Jac Caglianone, Carter Jensen, Gavin Cross, Steven Zobac, and Spencer Nivens were all ranked in the Royals' top-30 and took the field on opening night in Tulsa on April 4th, winning a thrilling 12-11 game while sweeping the three-game series to start the year. The team took the field at Arvest Ballpark for the first time this season on April 8th, locking in a win. The Naturals stayed in contention nearly the entire first half, never straying more than four games back of a red-hot Springfield Cardinals team until the final stretch of games in the half.

The team was loaded with rising, rehabbing, and proven Major League talent. Caglianone, the Royals' #1 prospect ahead of the season, made his 2025 debut with the Naturals and over 38 games was a key part of the lineup. The second-year pro hit nine home runs with 43 RBI, leading the league in the stat long after his departure to AAA Omaha and, eventually, Kansas City. Jensen also reached the majors after playing in his second season with the Nats. The KC native stuck around for 68 games, posting a .292 batting average with six home runs to earn a promotion to AAA. The Royals sent players with MLB experience as well, including INF Jordan Groshans, Isan Diaz, along with RHP Ryan Hendrix and RHP Jonathan Heasley.

Caglianone made his MLB debut on June 3, 2025, in St. Louis and hit his first big league home run on June 19 at Texas, a night where he blasted two. Jensen joined the Royals on September 2nd and impressed almost immediately. Over 20 games, Jensen hit .300 with three home runs. Carter also hit his first two in the same game, going deep twice at home against Seattle on September 16th.

Current big leaguers weren't hard to come by, either. INF/OF Mark Canha played in three games for the Naturals in Wichita, hitting a grand slam in his first game with the team. INF Michael Massey also joined the team for a short stint, while RHP Michael Lorenzen made two rehab starts for NWA. LHP Daniel Lynch IV took the bump for the Nats at home, while RHP Kyle Wright made four starts in his Royals organizational debut following a lengthy rehab before his trade to KC. The ace, LHP Cole Ragans, joined NWA on the road in Springfield for a start against the Cardinals, while RHP Hunter Harvey made two appearances, including an outing where he threw 99 MPH with pinpoint command.

The second-half Nats were in the mix until the last two weeks of the season. They jockeyed for position with Wichita and Arkansas, all of whom were trying to chase down the surging Tulsa Drillers. NWA took four of six from the Drillers at Arvest Ballpark in the last home series of August before going on the road to do the same in Amarillo against the Sod Poodles. While the Naturals were playing well, winning seven of 10 over that stretch, Tulsa was on a four-game win streak, while Wichita was gaining ground with a six-game streak. The Naturals' playoff push fell short, extending the team's playoff drought to four seasons after their 2021 League Championship.

Later this week, we'll look back at some of the biggest moments in 2025, including the fourth no-hitter in club history, an improbable comeback on Opening Night, and some big home runs.







