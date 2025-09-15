Jensen, Roccaforte Claim Royals Organization Awards

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Kansas City Royals today announced their organization award winners for the 2025 season and a pair of Naturals were recognized for their excellent performance throughout the year. Catcher Carter Jensen was named the George Brett Hitter of the Year while outfielder Carson Roccaforte was awarded the Frank White Defensive Player of the Year.

Jensen, 22, earned the George Brett Award that is given to the top hitter in the Royals organization. Carter spent the first 68 games of the season with Northwest Arkansas and excelled at the plate, slashing .292/.360/.420 with six home runs, 37 RBI, and 40 runs scored. Between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Jensen hit .290 with an .878 OPS and slugged 20 home runs and had nearly half as many walks (60) as strikeouts (122). The former 3rd round pick in 2021 represented the Royals at the All-Star Futures Game, held in Atlanta in July, and made his MLB debut for Kansas City as a pinch hitter on September 2nd.

Roccaforte recorded a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 with the Naturals in 362.0 Double-A innings.David McLelland

Roccaforte, 23, was the recipient of the Frank White Award for the second consecutive season. Roccaforte finished the 2025 season with Northwest Arkansas as he logged 45 Double-A games following 127 with High-A Quad Cities. The speedy outfielder logged over 1,000 innings in centerfield for the second straight season and converted 320 putouts and 5 assists in 328 chances. Carson committed just two errors and posted a .994 fielding percentage, including a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in Double-A. The outfielder was selected by Kansas City out of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Competitive Balance Round B of the 2023 draft.

Other Royals organization award winners included: LHP David Shields (Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year), OF Asbel González (Willie Wilson Baserunner of the Year), RHP Luinder Avila (Mike Sweeney Community Impact Award), INF Sam Kulasingam (Alex Gordon Heart & Hustle Award), while professional scout Mark Leavitt was given the Art Stewart Scout of the Year.

The Kansas City Royals will honor all seven award winners on Friday, September 19th, on Futures Night at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals game against the Toronto Blue Jays.







