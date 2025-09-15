Clark Elliott Recognized as Texas League Player of the Week

Published on September 15, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







Clark Elliott was named the Texas League Player of the Week with an outstanding performance in Amarillo this past week (Sept. 9-14).

Elliott was 11-for-25 (.440) in the Amarillo series, with hits in all six games. He had four doubles and five home runs (the five homers coming in his last four games) with eleven RBI in the series.

Elliott had five RBI in Sunday's regular-season finale as the RockHounds beat the Sod Poodles 14-10.

Elliott looks to continue his hot hitting as the RockHounds begin their playoff run, Tuesday, Sept. 16, against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Game one will take place in Amarillo, while games two and three (if necessary) will be played at Midland's Momentum Bank Ballpark on Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept 19.







