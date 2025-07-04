From RockyTown to the All-Star Game

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







Jacob Wilson has gone from Midland, to the bright lights of the MLB All-Star Game in just a season. Wilson was voted as the starting shortstop for the AL in the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta. Wilson is the first A to win the fan voting for the All-Star game since another former RockHound did it in 2014 (Josh Donaldson).

Despite his brief tenure in Midland, Wilson was a fan favorite for RockHounds fans. Wilson appeared in 22 games last season for the 'Hounds, where he would display his star status and earn a quick promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas. with the RockHounds, Wilson would produce a phenomenal slash line of .455/.473/.705, along with 3 HR and 19 RBI. Wilson's time in Rockytown, will always be remembered for his go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the 8th inning of the RockHounds 8-5 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on April 11th. That capped an extraordinary night for Wilson at Momentum Bank Ballpark, as Wilson would finish the game with 6 RBI on 4 hits. Moments like this endeared Wilson to the fans in Midland, despite a brief tenure with the RockHounds. After his exceptional performances for the 'Hounds, Wilson would be promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 8th. Wilson would also have a short stint in Triple-A, where his exceptional performances in the minors would earn him the fast track to the Big Leagues, going from Midland to the Majors in just a couple months.

Wilson was called up to the Athletics on July 17, 2024, where he would make his debut for the A's on July 19th. Wilson would proceed to get a base hit in his first MLB at bat. Despite leaving with an injury in his first game, Wilson would still go on to appear in 28 games for the A's last season, where he would finish with a .250 AVG while collecting 3 RBI in 2024. Wilson, who is known as a contact hitter with a low strikeout rate, is second in all of Major League Baseball with a .339 AVG. Wilson has also gone on to hit 9 homers while driving in 40 runs in 81 games for the Athletics. Wilson's strong play to begin the 2025 season, has earned him a spot in the 'midsummer classic' and is only the second rookie in MLB history to start the All-Star Game.

Fun fact: He is the first fan elected rookie to ever start the All-Star Game.

Jacob Wilson will go from playing with the RockHounds at RockyTown, to taking his place as a starter amongst baseball's best stars in just over a year. The 2025 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday July 15th, at Atlanta's Truist Park at 7:00 PM(CT) on FOX.







