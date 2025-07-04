Nats Fall to Cards 6-3 Thursday

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Justin Johnson and Gavin Cross each had two hits while Ethan Bosacker held the Springfield Cardinals (5-4, 48-30) two one run over 4.0 innings of relief, but the Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-6, 36-42) 6-3 in the third game of a six game set. The series moves to Arvest Ballpark for the final three games of the series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Cardinals got on the board in the second inning, putting together a four-run frame against Nats starter Steven Zobac. Another run scored in the fourth before NWA scored in the sixth.

Spencer Nivens singled to left with one out and went to second after Johnson reached on catcher's interference. After a pitching change, Dustin Dickerson walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch scored Nivens while moving Dickerson to second and Johnson to third. Sam Ruta grounded out to second, bringing home Johnson to make it a 5-2 game.

Springfield added a run in the eighth and while NWA responded with one in the ninth, the Naturals were saddled with their fifth-straight loss and went to 0-13 on Thursday games in 2025.

