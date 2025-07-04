Soddies Bring the Fireworks in July Fourth Victory

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (37-42) defeated the Midland RockHounds (43-36), 6-1, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The middle innings favored the Soddies as the hometown squad launched three homers on the evening to earn the Independence Day win.

Roman Angelo kicked off the Fourth of July action by retiring the side in order to open play this evening, recording his first strikeout against Euribiel Angeles. After allowing a base hit to begin the second, Angelo retired each of the next three batters he faced and followed it up with another 1-2-3 frame in the third.

Leading off the bottom of the third was Kristian Robinson. The center fielder smashed an 0-1 pitch to left field, collecting the first tally of the night for Amarillo on his solo blast.

With one away, Gavin Conticello got in on the action, driving one to straightaway center, bouncing one off the batter's eye for a two-run shot that extended the Amarillo advantage to three.

After J.J. D'Orazio doubled with two outs in the fourth, Tommy Troy stepped up to the dish and smacked an RBI single the other way to plate a run. After LuJames Groover reached on an error, Conticello checked in with his third RBI of the night on a double into the left-center for the five-run lead.

Midland scratched their first run of the night on a two-out single from the former Soddies catcher, Lyle Lin, putting the RockHounds on the board in the fifth.

The Sod Poodles responded immediately with a bang as Jose Fernandez launched a ball to center field in the home half of the fifth to bring the score to 6-1.

Angelo trotted back out for his seventh inning of work and recorded an out before he was relieved by Alfred Morillo who finished off the frame with a pair of strikeouts. The righty from Fresno state finished his evening on the hill with nine strikeouts, allowing only one run on four hits over 6.1 innings.

The tandem of Morillo and Landon Sims finished the ballgame, keeping the RockHounds off the board as the Sod Poodles earned the 6-1 victory.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch on Saturday night scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the RockHounds. Amarillo has yet to announce a starter while RHP Yunior Tur (2-1, 0.90) gets the start for Midland.

POSTGAME NOTES

UNCLE SLAM: Amarillo launched three home runs this evening, the seventh time they have done so this year...they are now 7-0 in games where they hit at least three home runs as a team.

ROMAN WASN'T BUILT IN A DAY: Earning his first win of the year tonight was Roman Angelo who tossed 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on one hit with nine strikeouts...is now one of two players in the Texas League with nine strikeouts in three separate starts this season.

HERE'S TO YOU MR. ROBINSON: With his third inning blast, Kristian Robinson has reached the double-digit mark with his 10th homer of the year...is now tied for second in the Texas League with eight home runs out of the leadoff spot.







