Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins -- Wichita Wind Surge

July 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return home to kick off a six-game set against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The Soddies are coming off of a nine-game road trip where they went 6-3 against San Antonio (Double-A, San Diego Padres) and Corpus Christi (Double-A, Houston Astros). Multiple new pitchers were welcomed to the squad to bolster the bullpen and timely hitting propelled the Sod Poodles to a successful trip.

The visiting Wind Surge have ranked near the top with the Sod Poodles as one of the hottest teams in the Texas League since teams came back from the All-Star Break on July 18. Walker Jenkins (MLB #12 prospect via MLB Pipeline), Kaelen Culpepper (MLB #85 prospect via MLB Pipeline) and Kyler Fedko lead the way for Wichita's offense while Amarillo counters with hot-hitting prospects of their own with the likes of Tommy Troy, Jose Fernandez, and Manuel Pena.

The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday and the Pointy Boots taking the field. The Yellow City Pigweeds return on Wednesday, which is also $2 Wiener Wednesday. On Thirsty Thursday, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Yilber Diaz Prospect Pennant giveaway. We salute our military personnel on Friday night with Military Appreciation Night. The Sod Poodles will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online as we end the night with fireworks. HODGETOWN transforms into a royal castle and swashbucklin' pirate ship for Pirates and Princesses Night. The festivities begin pregame with a princess parade and end with a postgame fireworks display. Last but not least, the series concludes on Sunday with the final Calf Fries appearance of the season and an Ivan Melendez Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, July 29 - 7:05 p.m.

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo

First Pitch - Ford

Marketing Tables - AC Fire Academy

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - AC Fire Academy

National Anthem - The Liberty Belles

Launch-A-Ball - Bridging The Gaps

Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30 - 7:05 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds

First Pitch - Fast Restorations

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations

National Anthem - Tina Shade

Launch-A-Ball - Church of Christ at the Colonies

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 31 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

Prospect Pennant Giveaway #2 presented by Embassy Suites

Featured Soddie - Yilber Diaz

First 1,000 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Ceremonial First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools, Alpha Media

First Pitch - Embassy Suites

Marketing Tables -Texas Blue Lake Pools, Alpha Media, Mak-A-Wish, Embassy Suites

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Make-A-Wish

National Anthem - The Hackett Family Quartet

Launch-A-Ball - Make-A-Wish

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 1 - 7:05 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night

The Soddies will don specialty Military-themed camo jerseys

50% off tickets for all military and active first responders

Fireworks Friday presented by Boom Adventures

Theme - Military

Postgame jersey auction (Online only)

Marketing Tables - KAMR (Channel 4), Sport Clips, Monarch Investments, Express Employment Professionals, Bull Strength Barbell

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Bull Strength Barbell

National Anthem - Sarah Mercer

Color Guard - Tascosa High School Navy ROTC

Launch-A-Ball - Salvation Army

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 - 7:05 p.m.

Pirates and Princesses Night presented by Primrose

Postgame Fireworks presented by Primrose

Theme - Pirates and Princesses

Pregame Princess Parade

First Pitch - Primrose

Marketing Tables - Primrose, ENMU, Sport Clips, KVII (Channel 7), Andrea's Project

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Andrea's Project

National Anthem - Canyon High School Band

Launch-A-Ball - Tascosa Belles

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 - 6:05 p.m.

Ivan Melendez Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Happy State Bank

First 1,500 fans, 12 and up. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Amarillo Calf Fries

Will be the final time the Calf Fries jerseys are worn in 2025

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

Ceremonial First Pitch - Bell

First Pitch - Happy State Bank

Marketing Tables - Happy State Bank, Bell, Blue Crane Bakery

National Anthem - James Carter

Launch-A-Ball - Bomb City Young Marines

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.







