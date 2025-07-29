Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins -- Wichita Wind Surge
July 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return home to kick off a six-game set against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A, Minnesota Twins) tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. The Soddies are coming off of a nine-game road trip where they went 6-3 against San Antonio (Double-A, San Diego Padres) and Corpus Christi (Double-A, Houston Astros). Multiple new pitchers were welcomed to the squad to bolster the bullpen and timely hitting propelled the Sod Poodles to a successful trip.
The visiting Wind Surge have ranked near the top with the Sod Poodles as one of the hottest teams in the Texas League since teams came back from the All-Star Break on July 18. Walker Jenkins (MLB #12 prospect via MLB Pipeline), Kaelen Culpepper (MLB #85 prospect via MLB Pipeline) and Kyler Fedko lead the way for Wichita's offense while Amarillo counters with hot-hitting prospects of their own with the likes of Tommy Troy, Jose Fernandez, and Manuel Pena.
The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday and the Pointy Boots taking the field. The Yellow City Pigweeds return on Wednesday, which is also $2 Wiener Wednesday. On Thirsty Thursday, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Yilber Diaz Prospect Pennant giveaway. We salute our military personnel on Friday night with Military Appreciation Night. The Sod Poodles will wear special military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online as we end the night with fireworks. HODGETOWN transforms into a royal castle and swashbucklin' pirate ship for Pirates and Princesses Night. The festivities begin pregame with a princess parade and end with a postgame fireworks display. Last but not least, the series concludes on Sunday with the final Calf Fries appearance of the season and an Ivan Melendez Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans.
All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.
A summary of details for each game can be found below:
Tuesday, July 29 - 7:05 p.m.
Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands
The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo
First Pitch - Ford
Marketing Tables - AC Fire Academy
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - AC Fire Academy
National Anthem - The Liberty Belles
Launch-A-Ball - Bridging The Gaps
Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night!
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30 - 7:05 p.m.
Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds
First Pitch - Fast Restorations
Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations
National Anthem - Tina Shade
Launch-A-Ball - Church of Christ at the Colonies
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 31 - 7:05 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!
Prospect Pennant Giveaway #2 presented by Embassy Suites
Featured Soddie - Yilber Diaz
First 1,000 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.
Ceremonial First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools, Alpha Media
First Pitch - Embassy Suites
Marketing Tables -Texas Blue Lake Pools, Alpha Media, Mak-A-Wish, Embassy Suites
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Make-A-Wish
National Anthem - The Hackett Family Quartet
Launch-A-Ball - Make-A-Wish
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Friday, August 1 - 7:05 p.m.
Military Appreciation Night
The Soddies will don specialty Military-themed camo jerseys
50% off tickets for all military and active first responders
Fireworks Friday presented by Boom Adventures
Theme - Military
Postgame jersey auction (Online only)
Marketing Tables - KAMR (Channel 4), Sport Clips, Monarch Investments, Express Employment Professionals, Bull Strength Barbell
Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Bull Strength Barbell
National Anthem - Sarah Mercer
Color Guard - Tascosa High School Navy ROTC
Launch-A-Ball - Salvation Army
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 2 - 7:05 p.m.
Pirates and Princesses Night presented by Primrose
Postgame Fireworks presented by Primrose
Theme - Pirates and Princesses
Pregame Princess Parade
First Pitch - Primrose
Marketing Tables - Primrose, ENMU, Sport Clips, KVII (Channel 7), Andrea's Project
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Andrea's Project
National Anthem - Canyon High School Band
Launch-A-Ball - Tascosa Belles
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 3 - 6:05 p.m.
Ivan Melendez Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Happy State Bank
First 1,500 fans, 12 and up. One giveaway per person, per ticket.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Amarillo Calf Fries
Will be the final time the Calf Fries jerseys are worn in 2025
Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders
Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!
Ceremonial First Pitch - Bell
First Pitch - Happy State Bank
Marketing Tables - Happy State Bank, Bell, Blue Crane Bakery
National Anthem - James Carter
Launch-A-Ball - Bomb City Young Marines
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
- Hooks Celebrate 75 Years of Whataburger® with an Unforgettable Birthday Bash - Corpus Christi Hooks
