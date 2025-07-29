Hooks Celebrate 75 Years of Whataburger® with an Unforgettable Birthday Bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Whataburger are teaming up to throw a birthday bash worthy of a Texas icon. On Friday, Aug. 8, fans are invited to Whataburger Field for a night celebrating 75 years of Whataburger's made-to-order favorites and generations of fond memories.

Since 1950, Whataburger has served up bold flavors, exceptional quality and Goodness 24/7 that feels like home. This special night invites fans to cheer on the Hooks as they take on the Tulsa Drillers, while shining a spotlight on Whataburger's hometown legacy through themed giveaways, special guests, fan contests, and of course-an orange postgame fireworks show, sponsored by Bud Light®.

Fans are encouraged to wear their best Whataburger orange to "Orange Out" the ballpark in honor of the brand's signature color.

"Whataburger and the Hooks go hand in hand in South Texas, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate 75 years of this iconic brand than doing so in a beautiful ballpark that's topped by an orange and white striped roof," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "The Hooks are very proud and thankful to have teamed with our founding partner in making memories for our friends and neighbors for 20 summers now and counting."

Game-night highlights are set to include:

Pre-game festivities:

- Whataburger's superhero mascot, Whataguy, will be hitting the field and walking the stands for fan photos

- The first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a Whataguy superhero cape, with 1,500 also receiving a Whataguy Mask

- National Anthem performed live by Clarissa Serena

In-game celebrations:

- Whataburger Fry Toss raises the stakes as fans test their fry-flinging skills for a chance at bragging rights and being named the night's Fry Master

- Biggest Fan Dance Cam puts the spotlight on the fans with the most Orange Spirit and best moves, crowning one special winner

- WhataGuy Mask Cam invites fans to suit up and show off their superhero moves on the big screen

- Happy Birthday to Whataburger will bring a ballpark singalong to life. Led by Clarissa Serena, this birthday serenade will include a special appearance by Whataburger's favorite superhero pal, Whataguy

- Whataburger's Biggest Fan Contest crowns the most spirited Guest with the ultimate prize - Whataburger for a Year

- To round out the festivities, each Guest will receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as they leave the ballpark.

To mark the occasion, the Hooks will take the field as the World-Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, a fan-favorite alternate team name typically reserved for Wednesdays.

"What started in 1950 as a small burger stand has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined. And that's all because of the fans who have supported Whataburger with so much love, loyalty and a whole lot of Orange Pride," said Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud. "From those early days to now, we've stayed true to our commitment to serving fresh, made-to-order food with a side of hospitality that feels like home. This milestone year is all about saying thank you. Thank you to the city that raised us and to every Guest who has helped shape Whataburger's story over the past 75 years and will continue to fuel its future in the years to come."

