Dakota Harris Drills Two Homers in Springfield Win
July 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals took down the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 on Tuesday night to open a six-game series. Dakota Harris tallied a multi-homer game for the first time in his career, going deep twice with a pair of solo shots.
DECISIONS:
W: Andrew Marrero (5-0)
L: Taylor Floyd (4-4)
SV: Nathanael Heredia (1)
NOTES:
Cade Winquest made his Hammons Field debut, tossing 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing two runs (one earned) on two walks. After two starts in Double-A, his ERA is 0.90.
Nolan Gorman began a rehab assignment on Tuesday He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
Andrew Marrero tossed two hitless innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
Nathanael Heredia tallied his first save with 1.1 clean innings to close the game.
Dakota Harris is the sixth Springfield Cardinal this season with multiple home runs in one game.
UP NEXT:
Wednesday, July 30, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Arkansas Travelers
Purina Woof Wednesday, Worship Wednesday
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
