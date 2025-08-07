Cards Jump out to Big Lead, Even Series

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals used hot hitting and efficient starting pitching to jump out to an eight-run lead in an 8-5 win over the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium. Former Missouri State Bear Brandt Thompson received plenty of run support in his Double-A debut to pick up the win.

DECISIONS:

W: Brandt Thompson (1-0)

L: Victor Lizarraga (2-9)

S: Michael Watson (2)

NOTES:

- Thompson pitched into the seventh inning and did not allow a run over his first six frames. Ultimately he gave up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

- Graysen Tarlow totaled three hits in his Springfield debut with two runs scored and an RBI.

- Chase Davis and Miguel Ugueto each recorded two hits with a double and an RBI.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (22-13, 65-39) at San Antonio (16-19, 55-49)

- Thursday, August 7, 7:05 p.m. CT at Wolff Stadium

- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Miguel Mendez

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.