Cards Jump out to Big Lead, Even Series
August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals used hot hitting and efficient starting pitching to jump out to an eight-run lead in an 8-5 win over the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium. Former Missouri State Bear Brandt Thompson received plenty of run support in his Double-A debut to pick up the win.
DECISIONS:
W: Brandt Thompson (1-0)
L: Victor Lizarraga (2-9)
S: Michael Watson (2)
NOTES:
- Thompson pitched into the seventh inning and did not allow a run over his first six frames. Ultimately he gave up one run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
- Graysen Tarlow totaled three hits in his Springfield debut with two runs scored and an RBI.
- Chase Davis and Miguel Ugueto each recorded two hits with a double and an RBI.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (22-13, 65-39) at San Antonio (16-19, 55-49)
- Thursday, August 7, 7:05 p.m. CT at Wolff Stadium
- LHP Ixan Henderson vs. RHP Miguel Mendez
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
