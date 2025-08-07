Drillers Even Series with Wednesday Romp

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - James Tibbs III went 4-for-4 with two home runs as Tulsa marched to 14-3 victory over the Hooks Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, absorbing its largest loss of the year, permitted a run in each inning.

Orlando Martinez recorded three of the five Hooks hits, reaching base four times. Upping his batting average to .299 in 32 games, Martinez scored twice, via a balk in the first and a Lucas Spence double in the ninth. Spence belted a three-run homer as part of a 2-for-3 day on Tuesday.

Wes Clarke, who made his pro pitching debut in the ninth Wednesday, drew three free passes as part of a nine-walk night by the Hooks offense. Clarke has coaxed 23 walks against 21 strikeouts for a .352 on-base average.

Tommy Sacco Jr. went 1-for-5 in his return to CC, scoring in the third on an RBI knock by Martinez.

Manuel Urias authored a 2.16 ERA in July but could not settle in Wednesday as Tulsa staged a 5-1 lead after two.

