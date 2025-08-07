Cardinals Push Back Missions' Late Comeback Attempt

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - An 8-0 nothing deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the San Antonio Missions (16-19, 55-49) fell 8-5 to the Springfield Cardinals (65-39, 22-13). All but two Cardinals recorded a hit, and all but three drove in a run, so the Cardinals' complete effort evened up the series.

After each team remained quiet through three, Springfield tagged Missions starter Victor Lizarraga for five runs in the fourth. After an RBI fielder's choice by Graysen Tarlow, Miguel Ugueto and Jeremy Rivas drove in runs with singles before Leonardo Bernal singled in a pair more. Lizarraga left before the fourth ended and had a 5-0 deficit on the scoreboard.

Ryan Och calmed the waters for his 1.1 innings, but Noah Mendlinger's two-RBI double off José Geraldo made it 7-0 Cardinals after six. In the seventh, Misael Tamarez made his Missions' debut and gave up an RBI single to Chase Davis, extending Springfield's lead to 8-0.

All the scoring gave Brandt Henderson plenty of breathing room in his Double-A debut. He tossed six scoreless innings and came back out for the seventh. The Missions loaded the bases before Henderson could record an out in the frame, so the Cardinals turned to Ricardo Velez. Fabian greeted Velez with a run-scoring single that placed the Missions on the board, but Velez followed up by striking out the side to limit the damage.

Randel Clemente received the next call to Springfield's bullpen, and he struggled mightily. After punching out the first two batters of the frame, Clemente walked the next four to bring in a run. Anthony Vilar then lifted a bases-clearing triple to left, cutting the Cardinals' edge to 8-5. Springfield had to bring in another arm, as Michael Watson took the mound. Jacob Campbell attached Watson's first pitch and blooped it towards center, where Davis left his feet and flew in to make a diving catch, robbing Campbell and ending the Missions' rally.

Kevin Kopps kept Springfield scoreless in the ninth, so San Antonio took one more crack at things down three. Watson mowed down the Missions with a trio of strikeouts, allowing Springfield to hold on to their 8-5 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night. Righty Miguel Mendez (8-3, 1.73) makes his Missions debut while lefty Ixan Henderson (7-5, 2.60) goes for Springfield.







