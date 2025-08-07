Hambey Construction Home Run Deck Now Open at Hammons Field

August 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce that the construction of the brand-new Hambey Construction Home Run Deck at Hammons Field has been completed and is now open to enjoy.

The Deck is located near the left field foul pole and is an open-air outdoor seating area that can accommodate groups of 25-40 fans and provides an all-inclusive food and beverage experience. Featuring outdoor patio-style seating and plenty of standing room, The Deck sits directly above the visiting bullpen.

The newly opened Hambey Construction Home Run Deck offers a brand new experience for Cardinals fans.

Available now to rent as a group area for any occasion including corporate outings, reunions or team-bonding events on Springfield Cardinals gamedays, the Hambey Construction Home Run Deck has a unique view of the game never previously available in the history of Hammons Field.

"We are so thrilled to partner with Hambey Construction on this unique new area at the ballpark," Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said. "The Hambey Construction Home Run Deck offers such an amazing experience for groups and for everyday fans and the feedback we've already received has been overwhelmingly positive."

The Hambey Construction Home Run Deck was a part of ongoing Hammons Field upgrades in 2025, made possible because of the City of Springfield's purchase of the ballpark in 2023. Along with the new Executive Level that features four premium suites, sound system, solar panel system and revamped Party Decks and SpringNet Champions Club, the largest renovation in Hammons Field history is now complete.

The ballpark now offers new areas available for gamedays and non-gamedays for every fan. When not occupied by a group, the new Hambey Construction Home Run Deck is open for all fans to visit and experience as a general admission area.

To inquire about renting The Deck or any other ballpark area for a game or a non-gameday event, contact the Springfield Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.







