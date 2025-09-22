Cardinals Drop Game One of Championship Series

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals could not hold a 3-1 lead against the Midland RockHounds, surrendering five unanswered runs on Sunday to fall 6-3. The Cardinals need to win out the series in order to win their first Texas League Championship since 2012.

DECISIONS:

W: Mark Adamiak (1-0)

L: Michael Watson (0-1) BS (1)

S: Will Johnston (2)

NOTES:

Pete Hansen made his second career postseason start, his first at Double-A. He tossed five innings of one-run ball with a pair of strikeouts. He gave up a solo home run in the top of the first to Leo De Vries. De Vries would homer again in the seventh to give Midland a 4-3 lead.

Joshua Baez tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Noah Mendlinger scored from first base in his first game back with the club. He was transferred from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day.

Jeremy Rivas hit his first career postseason home run. The two-run shot in the bottom of the second gave Springfield their first lead of the Championship Series 3-1.

UP NEXT:

Texas League Championship Series Game 2

Tuesday, September 23, 6:35 PM CT at Momentum Bank Ballpark vs Midland RockHounds

LHP Ixan Henderson (1-0, 0.00) vs TBA

Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV







