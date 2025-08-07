Drillers Bounce Back with 14-3 Win over Hooks

Corpus Christi, TX - In recent times, the Tulsa Drillers have struggled to earn wins against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. Last season, the Drillers were swept in a six-game series in Corpus Christi, and this season, they lost the opener of a six-game set. But on Wednesday night, the Drillers emphatically broke the losing streak with a big offensive outburst that saw them score runs in all nine innings as they set a new season high in runs scored in a big 14-3 win over the Hooks.

The big offensive night was fueled by a three-hit game from Damon Keith and a perfect four-hit game by James Tibbs III, including a combined three home runs between the pair. The Drillers improved their second-half record to 19-16 with the victory, and they moved into a second-place tie in the Texas League North Division standings.

Tulsa quickly recovered from the previous night's loss by sending eight hitters to the plate in the first inning to gain the lead. Kole Myers led off the game with a walk, and three-hole hitter Keith blasted a two-run homer that exited his bat at 113 mph.

Later in the first, Chris Newell walked, stole second and scored on a base hit from John Rhodes to cap the three-run inning.

The Drillers plated two more runs in the second on Taylor Young's RBI double and Newell's sacrifice fly.

A sixth run came across in the third inning when Tibbs III hit his first home run with the Drillers.

Newell drove in his second run of the game with his two-out, fourth-inning single, increasing the Tulsa lead to 7-2.

The Drillers had Luke Fox on the mound for his third start since joining the team. Fox worked his longest start to date, tossing four innings with two runs allowed on three hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Corpus Christi scored the two runs against Fox on a balk in the first inning and a single in the third. Only one of the runs was earned.

Tibbs III added to Tulsa's 7-2 lead in the fifth and sixth innings with his second home run of the night and an RBI single that put the Drillers up 9-2.

Tulsa scored four more runs over the seventh and eighth innings despite earning only two hits across the two frames. The runs scored on a bases-loaded walk and three groundball outs to increase the lead to 13-2.

Tibbs III capped his and the Drillers big night when he drove in his fourth run with his fourth hit in the ninth inning to produce the 14th and final run.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win broke an eight-game losing streak for the Drillers at Whataburger Field dating back to 2023.

*For the second straight night, the Drillers scored five or more runs. This season, the Drillers are 28-14 when scoring five or more runs in a game.

*Newell extended three different streaks in the game. He reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. Newell also stole his 14th base in the game, making a perfect 14-14 in stolen base attempts this season. He also increased his hitting streak to eight straight games.

*Tulsa's reliever Christian Suarez was credited with the win. The southpaw completed 2.2 innings to even his record at 3-3 for the season.

*The two home runs by Tibbs III were his 14th and 15th of the 2025 season across High A and Double A with three different teams. Before Wednesday, his last home run came in his final game for the Portland Sea Dogs, on July 31, before he was traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers organization.

*Young reached base three times in the game to increase his on-base streak to 15 straight games. He also scored twice to tie him for the most runs scored in the Texas League with 63.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series in Corpus Christi on Thursday night at Whataburger Field. Starting time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (6-5, 4.62 ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Bryce Mayer (1-3, 5.32 ERA)

