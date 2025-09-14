Dramatic Homer from Tibbs III Reduces Drillers Magic Number to 1

Published on September 13, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers bid for a spot in the 2025 Texas League playoffs will go to the final game of the regular season. On the verge of losing control of their playoff fate, first baseman James Tibbs III delivered the biggest hit of the season for the Drillers in Saturday's matchup with Arkansas.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and down to their final four outs, Tibbs III belted a dramatic three-run homer to put the Drillers in front.

Reliever Carson Hobbs took it from there, setting the Travs down in order in the ninth inning to close out a crucial 10-8 come-from-behind win for the Drillers.

It was crucial because Wichita was posting a win of its own in Corpus Christi. It means the two teams will enter the final game of the regular season on Sunday with the Drillers holding a slim one-game lead on the Wind Surge for the final berth in the Texas League postseason.

With a magic number of one, the Drillers will control their own destiny. If they beat Arkansas on Sunday evening, they are in the playoffs. They would also be in if Wichita loses to the Hooks Sunday afternoon.

To overtake the Drillers for the final berth, the Wind Surge need a win over the Hooks and a Drillers loss to the Travelers.

Wichita and Corpus Christi will play at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, while the Drillers and Travs will square off at 6:00 p.m.

Tulsa and Arkansas staged an offensive battle in Saturday's next-to-last game of the regular season. The Travs went in front early before the Drillers scored six straight runs to take the lead.

A three-run sixth inning gave Arkansas an 8-7 lead, and it stayed that way until Tibbs III came through in the eighth.

The Tulsa comeback began with consecutive one-out singles from Sean McLain and Kole Myers. Zach Ehrhard went down on strikes for the second out, bringing Tibbs III to the plate. He fouled off the first pitch from lefthander Peyton Alford. On the next delivery, Tibbs III walloped a breaking pitch high and deep to right field that landed several feet into the Travelers bullpen for a three-run homer.

The blast gave the Drillers a 10-8 lead, and Hobbs kept it safe. He set the Travs down in order to set up an interesting final day of the season for both the Drillers and the Wind Surge.

The game-winning homer overshadowed a big night from Tulsa newcomer Zyhir Hope. Hope, rated as the second-best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, finished with three hits and four runs batted in. He also recorded his first Double-A stolen base.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, who has pitched for three different organizations this season, made his Double-A debut for the Drillers. Serwinowski officially worked 3.0 innings and was charged with five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four. Only three of the runs against the lefthander were earned.

*Hobbs retired all six batters he faced in his two innings of work and was credited with his fourth Double-A win. His four wins have come in just 17 appearances with the Drillers. Hobbs lowered his ERA to 1.59.

*Cam Day matched Hobbs with two scoreless innings in relief of Serwinowski. It was just Day's second Double-A appearance.

*Taylor Young stole his Texas League leading 43rd base of the season in the win.

*Chris Newell also stole a base and his now a perfect 24 for 24 in steal attempts this season. The Texas League record of 27 straight steals in one season was set in 1942 by Houston's Jeff Cross.

*Myers finished with two hits and extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. He is 12-34 in the streak.

*Tibbs III had two hits, a double and his game-winning homer, to also extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

*Serwinowski was added to the Tulsa roster just prior to Saturday's game. Friday's starter, Wyatt Crowell, was moved to the Temporarily Inactive List to free up the roster spot.

*Outfielder Damon Keith has also been activated, and pitcher Jorge Benitez has been placed on the Injured List.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Travelers regular season finale will start at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at ONEOK Field. The starting pitchers are set to be:

Arkansas - SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-3, 4.20 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (1-5, 4.59 ERA)







