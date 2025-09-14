D'Orazio's Three Hits Propels Soddies to One-Run Victory

Published on September 13, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (71-66) defeated the Midland RockHounds (65-72), 9-8, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. After 10 combined first-inning runs, the Soddies used small ball to hold off Midland.

Both sides traded five-run frames in the first inning this evening. Midland used four homers to accumulate their total, including back-to-back jacks from Leo De Vries and Brennan Milone. Clark Elliott collected a two-run blast and Brayan Buelvas capped the first inning scoring for Midland with a solo blast.

Manuel Pena kicked off the five-run bottom half with a single and scored on LuJames Groover 's double. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Gavin Conticello and a Jose Fernandez RBI single added two more. With two away in the inning, J.J. D'Orazio launched a two-run blast to tie the game at five.

The home squad took the lead in the third on Jack Hurley 's seventh longball of the season to make it 7-5 Soddies. Amarillo used small ball to add insurance in the sixth. D'Orazio doubled to lead off the frame before Gavin Logan laid down a sacrifice bunt. Jean Walters cashed in the run with a single into left to push the Sod Poodles' advantage to 8-5.

Midland got two runs back in the seventh, courtesy of consecutive RBI hits from De Vries and Milone to cut the score to 8-7. Amarillo once again added insurance with small ball in the eighth, thanks to Walters' squeeze bunt. D'Orazio scored after advancing on his first career Double-A steal and another sacrifice bunt from Logan.

Landon Sims entered for the ninth. Despite a De Vries RBI double, the righty secured a save and finished the one-run win.

The regular season concludes tomorrow afternoon with RHP Alec Baker (3-4, 5.79) as the only announced starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: With a 3-for-3 night, LuJames Groover is up to 145 hits in the 2025 campaign...he needs two hits in the regular season finale to tie Owen Miller (147, 2019) for the single-season record in Sod Poodles history.

ROCK ON: The Sod Poodles have defeated Midland 16 times over 23 matchups this season...a win tomorrow will tie the most wins Amarillo has had against the RockHounds in a single season (2019).

3 NUMBER OF THE GAME: J.J D'Orazio went 3-for-4 in tonight's contest with a double, home run, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored...this is his first three-hit effort at Double-A since August 29, 2024.







